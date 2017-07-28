Advertising

Actor/director/humanitarian Angelina Jolie gave an uncharacteristically revealing interview in Vanity Fair's September issue that was made public this week. She talked about her Bells' palsy diagnosis, becoming a single mom and adjusting to life post-split from Brad Pitt (we still can't believe it, either).

However, the interview has sparked backlash relating to the process of casting the lead in Jolie's upcoming film, First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, which she directed.

The film is a biopic of Cambodian author and activist Loung Ung who lived through the violent Khmer Rouge Communist Party, and it will focus mainly on Ung's childhood. To play her, they hired Sareum Srey Moch, an untrained child actor from Cambodia, Vanity Fair reports.

Sareum Srey Moch, from Cambodia, was chosen to play the lead in Jolie's upcoming film.

But people are concerned with how the child was cast for the role. According to Vanity Fair, Jolie sought out "children who had experienced hardship" from orphanages, circuses and "slum schools." They were then asked to play a "game," where the kids were presented with an undisclosed amount of cash and asked to think about what they needed the money for.

Next, they were encouraged to "snatch" the money away only for Jolie to pretend to catch them. When they were caught, they were told to lie about why they'd stolen the money. Jolie told Vanity Fair how Srey Moch won this casting "game," landing her the part:

Srey Moch was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time. When she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back. When she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.

Ummm, wtf?

Journalist/activisit Yashir Ali and others on Twitter are calling out Angelina Jolie on Twitter for "traumatizing" these kids by forcing them to play a "cruel psychological game":

Why would Angelina Jolie subject impoverished children to this cruel scheme? https://t.co/BTAOugEPST pic.twitter.com/oDmNS07CYC — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 26, 2017

Angelina Jolie is crazy. What a cruel psychological game to play with impoverished children. pic.twitter.com/iAEUhINBui — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) July 26, 2017

This is low — Charlene (@Charlen38019761) July 26, 2017

Cruel — Jennifer 👑 (@goldilocks3boys) July 26, 2017

And people defending her .using vulnerable kids in this way it's disgusting hope the film flops — Charlene (@Charlen38019761) July 26, 2017

angelina jolie really played a psychological game w/ impoverished kids instead of, you know, just having them audition like a normal person — ellie (@spikejonzes) July 26, 2017

What do you think? It does seem kind of fucked up to give money to impoverished children and take it away, then send 99% of them home with no acting job.

You can watch the trailer for Jolie's film here:

