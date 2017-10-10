Advertising

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are the latest in a long line of women to accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Only days after the New York Times dropped a bombshell report detailing over three decades worth of allegations of sexual harassment made against Weinstein, the paper published another piece featuring the first hand accounts of women who have accused the producer of misconduct or worse. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rosanna Arquette and others shared their stories with the New York Times.

Paltrow was only 22 when she was hired by Weinstein to play the title role in the film adaptation of Jane Austin's Emma, the Times reports. Before filming, Paltrow claims that Weinstein invited her to his hotel suite, put his hands on her, and suggested they massage one another. She refused his advances and confided in her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt. After Pitt confronted Weinstein, the producer threatened her not to tell anyone else about the encounter, Paltrow told the Times.

Angelina Jolie had a similar experience with Weinstein in his hotel room. She writes in an email to the New York Times:

I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.

Rosanna Arquette recalls Weinstein asking for a massage, and grabbing her hand and putting it on his crotch when she refused. Judith Godrèche, a french actress, said that Weinstein grabbed her and tried to remove her sweater. Dawn Dunning, a former actress and costume designer, was told that she would not get a part in one of his films unless she had a threesome with him. Katherine Kendall, an actress and photographer, said that Weinstein got naked and chased her around his living room, blocking the door and making it impossible for her to escape.

All the stories published in the latest New York Times piece are similar, including the reason why so many of the women stayed silent for so long: they thought they would never get work again if they exposed the multimillionaire, and they thought no one would believe them if they came forward.

To read the full piece in the New York Times, click here.

