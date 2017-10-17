How Angelina Jolie changed up her hair post-divorce.

Truly A-List movie stars don't often change up their looks. Think about Reese Witherspoon's silky blonde locks, Jennifer Lawrence's famous lob, or Jennifer Aniston's beach waves. That's why when an actress steps onto the red carpet with a new look, we all tend to notice, even if the change isn't that drastic. Angelina Jolie chopped a few inches off of her famous long hair, and everyone seemed to notice.

Jolie stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of her new film Faces Places this week, showing off her newly shorn hair. She may have only cut off a few inches — her hair is still below shoulder-length — but true Jolie fans know even that is a big change.

Is it possible that Jolie is going through the infamous breakup haircut? She wouldn't be the first celebrity — or woman I know personally — to change her hair in the wake of some relationship drama.

Breakup cuts help delineate the new you. Angelina Jolie-Pitt had very long hair, Angelina Jolie just has regular long hair. Now all we're waiting for is a new cut on Brad.