It's hard to believe, but it's been almost exactly a year since Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways. In a new interview with People, Jolie opened up about her "difficult year," and gave an update on how she's doing post-Brad.

Though Jolie says she's gone through some rough patches over the last year, she's doing her best to stay strong for her six kids.

"I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger," Jolie told People. "We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that."

Jolie is currently doing press for First They Killed My Father, a movie she produced and directed for Netflix. She told People that while she does plan on taking more acting roles in the near future, her kids will remain her top priority.

"Everything will be around the children," Jolie said. "I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle."

Jolie admits that her family has been on a bit of a "lockdown" since Brangelina once again became Brad and Angelina, but she hopes to change that soon.

"I think they're itching to get out into the world again. We've all been a bit in lockdown and going through some things. I think it would be good to get out there and play together."

We're glad Angelina and the kids seem to be doing okay post-breakup, even if we're still reeling.

