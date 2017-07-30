Advertising

Earlier this week, Angelina Jolie came under fire for a controversial passage from her recent profile in Vanity Fair. Now, she's refuting the excerpt, calling it "false and unfair."

The passage that sparked the backlash details the casting process for the lead in First They Killed My Father, an upcoming film that Jolie directed. The film is a biopic of a Cambodian author and activist named Luong Ung, and focuses mainly on her childhood. They eventually cast Sareum Srey Moch, an untrained child actor from Cambodia, for the role, but many took issue with the way the child was cast.

Why would Angelina Jolie subject impoverished children to this cruel scheme? https://t.co/BTAOugEPST pic.twitter.com/oDmNS07CYC — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 26, 2017

The passage detailing the casting process reads:

To cast the children in the film, Jolie looked at orphanages, circuses, and slum schools, specifically seeking children who had experienced hardship. In order to find their lead, to play young Loung Ung, the casting directors set up a game, rather disturbing in its realism: they put money on the table and asked the child to think of something she needed the money for, and then to snatch it away. The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie. “Srey Moch [the girl ultimately chosen for the part] was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time,” Jolie says. “When she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back.” Jolie then tears up. “When she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.”

People on Twitter called the casting process "cruel," accusing Jolie and her team of playing "psychological games" with "impoverished children." In a statement to The Huffington Post on Saturday, Jolie claimed that the Vanity Fair profile had taken the audition game out of context.

"I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario," Jolie said in her statement. "The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened."

Jolie also insisted that the "safety, comfort, and well-being of the children" was a top priority during the entire filmmaking process.

You can read Jolie's full statement to The Huffington Post below.

Every measure was taken to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of the children on the film starting from the auditions through production to the present. Parents, guardians, partner NGOs whose job it is to care for children, and medical doctors were always on hand everyday, to ensure everyone had all they needed. And above all to make sure that no one was in any way hurt by participating in the recreation of such a painful part of their country’s history. I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario. The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened. The point of this film is to bring attention to the horrors children face in war, and to help fight to protect them.

