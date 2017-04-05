Advertising

Get ready to be surprised—according to TV writer Norman Lear, conservative commentator Ann Coulter is dating former Good Times star Jimmie Walker. Talk about a match made in WHAT ON EARTH?

How did this "happen"? Getty Images

While speaking to Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for Entertainment Weekly, Lear talked about casting his friend Jimmie Walker in the role of J.J. on the 70s televisions show Good Times. Lear said he knew the "role could make [Jimmie Walker] a star,” and he was correct because it certainly did (remember his catchphrase, "Dynomite!" No? You're too young? Sigh. GOOGLE IT).

Advertising

Anyhow, after talking about casting Walker for the role, Lear brought up the subject of Walker's dating life, telling Barris, “I love him; he’s a wonderful guy, but I’ll tell you something about him that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter.” Lear said he'd had dinner with the pair and that Ann Coulter is actually “a dreamy, delicious, sweet person.” COME ON.

Barris was indeed astounded, responding, “J.J. dates Ann Coulter! You couldn’t write that! That’s fantastic!" What a missed opportunity—that would have been the perfect time to exclaim "DYNOMITE!" And also, "WHAT??!"

Advertising

https://giphy.com/gifs/vh1-good-times-rockdocs-OR9JBCCLKIj6w

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.