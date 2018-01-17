Ann Curry finally speaks out, says she wasn’t surprised about Matt Lauer.

Following the demise of Matt Lauer, his former Today co-host Ann Curry has featured in speculation and gossip surrounding the creep extraordinaire and his tenure at the NBC morning show. The media has looked at Curry and Lauer's supposed beef as partial evidence for Lauer's creation of an unhealthy work environment in which he allegedly harassed and assaulted women.

On CBS This Morning, Curry addressed the rumors that Lauer was responsible for her ousting at Today, in addition to speaking generally about Lauer and the #MeToo movement. Everything Curry had to say was quite different from what her former co-worker Katie Couric stated on the subject. Aside from speaking about sexual harassment and assault, Curry appeared on CBS This Morning to promote her upcoming PBS show We'll Meet Again, a six-part series exploring historical events through personal stories.

Curry said she was not surprised when allegations against Lauer surfaced.

.@AnnCurry says she is “not surprised” about the allegations against former “TODAY” co-host Matt Lauer. #AnnCurryThisMorning pic.twitter.com/2nPl3By1tS — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 17, 2018

"I'm trying to do no harm in these conversations," Curry carefully says before stating, "I am not surprised by the allegations." After being pressed, Curry goes on to say, "I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed."

Speaking more generally about workplace harassment, Curry again showed no surprise.