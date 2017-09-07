Advertising

We were all shocked and devastated when Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced that they were separating last month. As if the news of their split wasn't sad enough, we now know that they weren't best friends.

An adapted essay from Faris' upcoming book, Unqualified, is featured in the October issue of Cosmopolitan. In it, Faris reveals that she never bought into the notion that Chris Pratt should be her best friend.

"I was once told that I didn’t need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that," Faris explains in the essay. "The idea of your mate being your best friend — it’s overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another."

Faris explained that when she was in her 20s, she prided herself on being a "guys' girl," but later came to realize the importance of female friendships.

"Back then, I thought that having the approval of my stoner guy friends was of greater value than having the approval of beautiful blonde sorority girls, so I touted my male friends as if my association with them spoke to how cool I really was," Faris wrote.

"I was selling my own gender down the river and I wasn’t even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes. The truth of why I didn’t have girlfriends probably had nothing to do with my being a guys’ girl and everything to do with the fact that I was angry and jealous and unduly proud of the guys I was hanging out with."

Faris says she now understands that it "takes vulnerability of spirit to open yourself up to other women in a way that isn't competitive," and has a great group of female friends helping her through her very public breakup with Chris Pratt.

Allison Janney my hero/love. Also I really under-dressed for the night A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

"Today, I’m lucky to have a handful of women I count on as confidantes," Faris said. "Among them, Allison Janney, my costar on Mom, Meghan, a friend from my hometown of Edmonds, Washington, and Kate, a dear childhood friend who I probably have nothing in common with anymore — at least from an outsider’s perspective — but who totally gets me because … history."

We're glad Anna's lady squad is helping her through this.

