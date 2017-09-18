Advertising

It's been a few weeks now since news that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt broke up smashed all of our hearts into tiny pieces. We haven't heard much from either party since they announced their split last month, but Anna Faris made her first public, post-breakup appearance at Sunday night's Emmy Awards. And damn, she crushed it.

Faris arrived on Emmys the red carpet wearing this gorgeous dress:

Getty

Advertising

Then, during the show, she and her Mom co-star Allison Janney presented the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Janney has been nothing but supportive of Faris in the aftermath of her breakup. The two did an adorable bit about the importance of comedic timing before handing the Emmy off to Saturday Night Live.

Though Sunday night was Faris' first public appearance since her split from Pratt, it's not the first time we've heard from her. She took a moment back in August to thank fans for their support in an episode of her podcast, Unqualified. According to The Huffington Post, her book (with a foreword by Pratt) is still slated to hit shelves this October.

Advertising

We're sure the last few weeks haven't been easy, but something tells us Anna Faris is going to be just fine.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.