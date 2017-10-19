Anna Faris may have a new boyfriend 2 months after split from Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt who?
According to People, Anna Faris has been seen out-and-about quite a lot lately with Michael Barrett, a 47-year-old cinematographer that she worked with on the film Overboard. The two were first spotted together in early September, only a month after Faris and Chris Pratt separated after eight years of marriage.
Hey, no judgement. Everyone moves at their own pace, and maybe Anna Faris' pace is just really, really fast.
"Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks," a source tells People. "They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently."
People reports that the two have been stepping out in public together often, and have been spotted on "several dinner dates." OooOOoOoh people eating together? You know what that means.
And although she moved on fast, there is absolutely no bad blood between Faris and Pratt.
"There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still," Faris tells People. "We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."