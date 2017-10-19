Anna Faris may have a new boyfriend 2 months after split from Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt who?

According to People, Anna Faris has been seen out-and-about quite a lot lately with Michael Barrett, a 47-year-old cinematographer that she worked with on the film Overboard. The two were first spotted together in early September, only a month after Faris and Chris Pratt separated after eight years of marriage.

Hey, no judgement. Everyone moves at their own pace, and maybe Anna Faris' pace is just really, really fast.

"Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks," a source tells People. "They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently."

They certainly have.

People reports that the two have been stepping out in public together often, and have been spotted on "several dinner dates." OooOOoOoh people eating together? You know what that means.