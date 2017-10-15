Advertising

On the heels of her divorce, Anna Faris has published a book called Unqualified. It might as well be called uncensored.

As NewBeauty reports, Faris devotes time in the book to discussing the plastic surgeries she's gotten over her years in Hollywood. After she starred in The House Bunny, Faris changed her appearance with lip injections and breast augmentation.

I rote a book! UNQUALIFIED is on sale on 10/24. Preorder your copy at your favorite retailer now! http://bit.ly/unqualifiedfaris A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

“I started getting lip injections in my upper lip,” she writes. “I did it for a little bit and I noticed a small difference, but no one else ever said anything. I kept wondering if anybody else even noticed.” Eventually, her friends pointed out that her lips looked overfilled. It was "definitely not the right choice," she says.

Advertising

Unlike her lip injections, Faris is proud of her breast implants. She had recent left her first husband Ben Indra, which she says influenced her decision to leave behind the "heavily, heavily padded bra" she had to wear for The House Bunny and size up her own body.

“I'd recently ended my first marriage and I was clearly going through a year of revolutionary change - independence and a boob job!" she writes. It's ten years later and Faris is once again going through a divorce. Maybe it's time for butt implants?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.