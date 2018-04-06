Anne Hathaway preemptively slams anyone who tries to fat shame her for gaining weight.

Actor Anne Hathaway is apparently gaining weight for a movie role and she has a message for any haters who try to fat shame her in the upcoming months: go for it, because she doesn't care.
The actor posted a video on Instagram of what looks to be an intense workout. Along with the video, she wrote, "I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx PS - I wanted to set this to Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls" but copyright said no. Continued peace xx."
Hathaway, who is the mother of a 2-year-old son, Jonathon, has spoken out about body image before. In 2016, she posted an Instagram of a pair of jeans she'd cut into shorts, writing,
There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.).
She spoke to People that same year about her post-baby body, saying, “I think shape is an ongoing thing in everybody’s life. I’m not trying to recapture something that was. I’m going with what it is now.”
Her messages of body positivity are healthy and inspiring, but it's interesting to consider how different the situation would be if she posted a video of herself just eating. Or if she wasn't gaining the weight for a movie role. But still, kudos to her for dismissing any and all possible haters, because that's the kind of weight no one needs.