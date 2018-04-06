Anne Hathaway preemptively slams anyone who tries to fat shame her for gaining weight.

Actor Anne Hathaway is apparently gaining weight for a movie role and she has a message for any haters who try to fat shame her in the upcoming months: go for it, because she doesn't care.

The actor posted a video on Instagram of what looks to be an intense workout. Along with the video, she wrote, "I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx PS - I wanted to set this to Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls" but copyright said no. Continued peace xx."

Hathaway, who is the mother of a 2-year-old son, Jonathon, has spoken out about body image before. In 2016, she posted an Instagram of a pair of jeans she'd cut into shorts, writing,