We are all guilty of Googling ourselves, but when you are a famous celebrity, you have to deal with the masses scouring the web for details about everything from your family, to your past, to your...face shape?

In this new video for WIRED, Jason Sudeikis and Anne Hathaway sat down together to answer the internet's most burning questions about them, and this is definitely more awkward for them than it is for you.

Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis co-star in the upcoming film Colossal together. You should Google it.

