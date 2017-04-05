Advertising

In March, Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway posted a picture of her one-year-old son Jonathan on Instagram. Well, the back of her son, as he was watching a video of Hathaway speaking at the UN. The picture is really cute, but now she's saying that she actually regrets posting it.

JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture #loveislove #parentsareparents #paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:43am PST

In an interview with Jezebel, Anne Hathaway revealed that almost as soon as she posted it, she wished she hadn't (question: is she not aware that you can delete an Instagram picture?). She explained, "I felt like I had broken some kind of a seal in inviting people into my life. And even though I felt as though I had done it in as protective a way as I could, even though it was a moment I was incredibly proud of, I don’t know that I’ll ever do it again."

Instead, Anne Hathaway says that she's going to be more careful about what she posts on social media. She told Jezebel:

I’m a big believer that you gotta mess things up sometimes to really see them properly, so if I made a mistake or I messed up, I know how I feel about it much better now. Instagram, when I first started, it was so much fun. And it was a great way to be silly and kind of do things off the cuff. And now, because of the time we live in, I think words and pictures are carrying a much greater weight. Or, much less depending on how you engage with it.

So don't expect to see anymore pictures of Anne Hathaway's son or other aspects of her private life on her Instagram page. However, she did mention that she finds Instagram Stories to be "a little freer and a little looser," so who knows what all she could end up posting there.

