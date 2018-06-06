Kendall Jenner was caught making out with Gigi and Bella's little brother. Awkward.

Kendall and Anwar sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.
On Monday evening, Kendall Jenner, 22, was caught locking lips with who appears to be 18-year-old Anwar Hadid at the CFDA Awards after-party in New York City.
Oh yeah, one important detail: Anwar is Gigi and Bella Hadid’s little brother. And in case you didn't already know, Kendall is very close with the Hadid sisters.
Either this is great for them, or incredibly awkward.
This very blurry and dark picture of the two making out was captured by TMZ:
A source told TMZ that the couple could be spotted "kissing and cuddling" for about 2 hours that night. Around 4 a.m., Kendall returned to her hotel alone.
Anwar just split with his long-time girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, last month.
This hookup comes less than a week after Kendall stepped out with Philadelphia 76ers player, Ben Simmons, in Los Angeles.
Seems like the girl is keeping her options open! Live your life, girl!