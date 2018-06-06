Kendall Jenner was caught making out with Gigi and Bella's little brother. Awkward.

Kendall and Anwar sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

On Monday evening, Kendall Jenner, 22, was caught locking lips with who appears to be 18-year-old Anwar Hadid at the CFDA Awards after-party in New York City.

Oh yeah, one important detail: Anwar is Gigi and Bella Hadid’s little brother. And in case you didn't already know, Kendall is very close with the Hadid sisters.

To the choppa A post shared by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Jun 4, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

Either this is great for them, or incredibly awkward.

A post shared by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

This very blurry and dark picture of the two making out was captured by TMZ:

Kendall Jenner Kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid's Brother, Anwar https://t.co/9KWXl7CAwy — TMZ (@TMZ) June 6, 2018

A source told TMZ that the couple could be spotted "kissing and cuddling" for about 2 hours that night. Around 4 a.m., Kendall returned to her hotel alone.

Anwar just split with his long-time girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, last month.