Ariana Grande has weirdly short bangs now and her fans have a lot of feelings.

Remember when Arianna Grande took her hair out of the ponytail and people exclaimed that she was barely recognizable? And then she dyed her hair gray and the internet went crazy? Well, hang on to your hats, ladies and gents, because now Ariana Grande has new wispy bangs. OR DOES SHE?

On Sunday, the 24-year-old pop singer Instagrammed a pic of herself with the long platinum/gray hair she's been sporting recently, but this time she had wee bangs on her forehead. The question is, are they real, or is it a wig?

Grande's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who did Grande's most recent hair bleaching, is "behind the singer's fresh fringe," according to Teen Vogue. But that doesn't mean that the cut is real—it could still be a wig (maybe Appleton styles wigs?). Teen Vogue reports that Appleton is a pro at creating "convincing faux looks." The publication also points out that Grande has spoken about how much the dye damaged her hair way back when she played red-headed Victorious' Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon. Teen Vogue is definitely on Team Wig.

But Grande's fans on Twitter seem split on the whole real bangs vs. wig issue.