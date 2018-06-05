Ariana Grande is blonde and totally unrecognizable on the cover of 'Vogue.'

Ariana Grande let down her signature high-ponytail on the cover of British Vogue and she looks totally different.

Between opening up about her struggles with PTSD, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, getting multiple tattoos for her, Ariana Grande has been dominating the celebrity news cycle for the past few days. And now fans can't stop talking about how unrecognizable Grande is on the cover of the July issue of the magazine.

Grande's look usually includes eyeliner, full false lashes, and, of course, her long, straight ponytail. But for her Vogue cover, she went a much more natural route. Her honey-blonde hair hung loose around her shoulders, she wore minimal makeup and she also revealed a smattering of freckles over the bridge of her nose.

Fans were shook.

why does ariana grande not look like ariana grande on the new british vogue cover? — ⋆ ᴀᴍᴇʟɪᴀ ⋆ (@MCGAMELIA) June 4, 2018

Ariana Grande is on the cover of the new British Vogue and I have so many thoughts!



1) I legitimately thought this was Whitney Port from The Hills at first!



2) Her minimal makeup look is stunning!



3) HAIR DOWN!!!! I'm shoooooook! pic.twitter.com/HmerD474Kb — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 4, 2018