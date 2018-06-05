Ariana Grande is blonde and totally unrecognizable on the cover of 'Vogue.'

Ariana Grande let down her signature high-ponytail on the cover of British Vogue and she looks totally different.
Between opening up about her struggles with PTSD, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, getting multiple tattoos for her, Ariana Grande has been dominating the celebrity news cycle for the past few days. And now fans can't stop talking about how unrecognizable Grande is on the cover of the July issue of the magazine.
Grande's look usually includes eyeliner, full false lashes, and, of course, her long, straight ponytail. But for her Vogue cover, she went a much more natural route. Her honey-blonde hair hung loose around her shoulders, she wore minimal makeup and she also revealed a smattering of freckles over the bridge of her nose.
Fans were shook.
Within the pages of the magazine, Ariana opened up about PTSD she dealt with in the wake of the May 2017 bombing at her concert in Manchester, England. And although it has been a year since the terrorist attack, Grande says she doesn't think she will "ever know how to talk about it and not cry."
Last month, Grande unveiled a new tattoo that she got in memory of the lives lost at her Manchester concert. The bee is a symbol of the city of Manchester.
It seems that Grande has grown a lot in the past year, and her new look definitely reflects that. But one thing is for sure— no matter how she styles her hair or wears her makeup, Ariana Grande is always 100% gorgeous.