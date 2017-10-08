Advertising

Ariana Grande is creative with many things, but her hair just isn't one of them. The singer wears her trademark slicked back hair and high ponytail pretty much 99% of the time. But with her 'Dangerous Woman' tour at its end, Grande is apparently feeling much more free — and perhaps a little older. This weekend, she dyed her hair gray.

Grande shared a rare photo of her hair down to Instagram. But the shocking part wasn't her lack of a hair elastic, it was her brand new shade. "btw i (it's grey)," she captioned the photo. The color looks grey with pink and purple shades mixed in. It even looks like her brows have gone unicorn to match.

btw i (it's grey) A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Hairstylist Chris Appleton, who Glamour points out was also responsible for Kim Kardashian's platinum transformation, is responsible for the look.

Commenters are loving the silver Ariana. "Your so beautiful, I'm being you for Halloween!" one fan wrote. "stunning it matches your shade perfectly," another agreed. Even Gigi Hadid weighed in with a heart eyes emoji. And once you get a supermodel's approval, what more do you need?

