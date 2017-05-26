Advertising

Ariana Grande announced on Friday that she will return to Manchester, England for a benefit concert to honor and raise money for the victims of the May 22nd terror attack.

Grande praised her devoted fans, the "Arianators," for their "compassion, kindness, love, strength, and oneness" they've demonstrated over the past week in the wake of the tragedy.

"I am so sorry for the pan and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing."

She went on to add a message of defiance:

We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

"We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans, and all affected by this tragedy," she added. "They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."

Read the whole letter here.

And donate to support the families here.

