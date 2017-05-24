Advertising

In a lovely bit of (as-of-yet unconfirmed) news, pop singer Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funeral costs of the people who died in the terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert on Monday night.

A Twitter account dedicated to the singer called Ariana Updates! tweeted on Tuesday night that "Ariana has reached out to the families who's [sic] loved ones died last night…she is gonna pay for the funerals!"

News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals! pic.twitter.com/lmGHt4GbEg — Ariana Updates! (@ArianaDailyWW) May 23, 2017

The Independent has apparently reached out to a representative for Ariana Grande, but had not heard back by press time.

Monday night's attack came just after Grande's show had ended and concertgoers, many of them teenaged girls, were beginning to leave the Manchester arena. A suicide bomber was responsible for the deaths of 22 people and left 119 more injured, The Independent reports.

After the concert, Ariana Grande tweeted, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

A source told Entertainment Weekly that “as of right now, the tour is not canceled,” but that Grande's team is currently reassessing when, and if, it will continue. The source said, “Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We’re not focused on the tour."

It's unclear whether Grande will perform as scheduled at London's O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday night. The arena sent out a tweet saying that they'll share that information with the ticket holders as soon as they have word from Grande's team.

We'll update this post as soon as we have more information.

