Ariana Grande took a little time before this weekend's benefit concert to spend time with the fans who were victims of the Manchester Arena attack at her concert on May 22.

Ariana surprised injured fans when she visited them at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, with photos from the day shared on social media.

Ariana visited fans in the hospital, so much respect for her, what an amazing person and so brave💜 pic.twitter.com/5muXgPefxu — ciara (@ibieberthought) June 2, 2017

The father of one girl injured in the attack named Jaden posted photos of Ariana's visit, writing: "This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. When your daughter asks after her 2nd operation: ‘Is Ariana OK?’ So happy she came i could burst! Never seen Jaden so happy! Even cried again myself.”

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Tasha Hough shared photos of Jaden's meeting with the singer, writing, “I think she’s a little star struck. No1 deserves this more than her. That smile! And what a lovely girl Ariana Grande is.”

Jaden posted photos as well, writing: "I got to meet my queen today love you ‪@ArianaGrande xxxxxx."

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Sunday's One Love benefit concert will raise money for the victims of the bombing.

When Ariana announced the special event, she wrote: “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously then we did before.”

Ariana Grande FacedTime with fans in the hospital earlier today pic.twitter.com/nKc5AWiqHp — Ariana Grande Update (@ArianatorDesire) June 2, 2017

