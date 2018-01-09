Here's what Ariana Grande texted Millie Bobby Brown about her Golden Globes outfit.

Millie Bobby Brown is the 13-year-old star of Stranger Things, who you might remember as the girl who flips cars with her mind. Ariana Grande is a 24-year-old singer, who you might remember as the only woman Piers Morgan has ever apologized to.
(Or maybe you know her from other things because you don't spend your entire life watching Twitter feuds play out on the internet.)
Well, Brown and Grande are apparently both real people in real life, and, evidently, they text each other.
Here's Millie Bobby Brown at the Golden Globes.
And here's Twitter fawning over her.
Stranger Things may not have won any awards, but Millie Bobby Brown got a series of texts from Ariana Grande and some would say that's even more prestigious.
Is that not exactly how you pictured Ariana Grande's texting etiquette?
You have no choice but to happily accept dozens of annoying notifications on your phone when they all come from an A-list celebrity.