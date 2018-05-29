Ariana Grande had the funniest response to 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown's kissing picture on Instagram.

Child stars, they grow up so fast!

Over the weekend, 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, a.k.a. Eleven from the Netflix hit Stranger Things, shared a picture of herself smooching her 15-year-old boyfriend, musician Jacob Sartorius.

Aw, young love! Like, reallyreallyreally young love!

The picture soon racked up messages of love and support, but Ariana Grande couldn't help but do some light trolling in the comments:

Same, girl, same. When I was 14, I was playing Neopets and begging my mom to let me watch Titanic for the first time. The only boy I was kissing was 2D Jesse McCartney on my Dream Street poster.

Twitter thought Ariana's comment was hysterical: