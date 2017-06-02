Advertising

If you were hoping to watch a livestream of Ariana Grande's upcoming Manchester benefit concert this weekend, ABC has done even better. The network is making Ariana's One Love live concert available on ABC Freeform, Variety.com reports.

According to the site, other international broadcasters will also air the concert, making it available in Asia, South America, Australia, China, Brazil, and Europe.

The One Love concert, which benefits the victims of the recent attack at Ariana's concert on May 22 at the Manchester Arena, will include performances from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Usher, Robbie Williams with Take That, and Coldplay.

According to Variety, the three-hour concert will air live on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET on June 4 and have repeat airings, with other ABC stations in the U.S. showing highlights after the NBA finals and BBC One covering the show live in the U.K.

The One Love concert will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, a few miles from the Manchester Arena. 45,000 tickets sold out in under six minutes on June 1. Those who attended the original concert were offered free tickets.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund. According to E! Online, it's estimated that the concert will raise close to $3 million.

