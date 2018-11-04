Ariana Grande name-checks exes in surprise single about her breakups. Internet explodes.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split a little over two weeks ago. And if there's anything Ariana Grande is good at, it's making the most of two weeks' time. The newly single pop star has been busy working on an album, and she dropped a surprise first single last night called "Thank U, Next."
The internet lost its collective shit.
And with good reason. In the catchy upbeat anthem, Grande names exes Pete Davidson, Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez and the late Mac Miller. Don't take my word for it:
But despite name-checking a bunch of er exes within the first twenty seconds of a song called "Thank u, NEXT," Grande says that the single is not about dragging or shading her exes—it's about: "love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth."
And fans are HERE FOR IT.
Some are calling it her best song ever.
The song is so good, it's already received the meme treatment and it hasn't even been twelve hours!!!!!
The empowering anthem is all about moving on with yourself instead of a new person. And people are already thanking Ariana for helping them in their own relationships.
Even Kim Kardashian is thankful.
Thank u, Kim Kardashian. Next.