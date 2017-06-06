Advertising

Ariana Grande's showed tremendous support for victims in the aftermath of the terror attack outside her concert at Manchester Arena in late May. Now, she's getting that support inked on her skin, as reports from celeb sites around the world celebrate her new tattoo: the Manchester "worker bee." It's a symbol of the city that goes back to the Industrial Revolution, according to the Manchester Evening News, when "textile mills... were commonly described as 'hives of activity.'"

Ariana Grande shows solidarity with fans and Manchester by getting the symbolic worker bee tattoo. #BeeManchester https://t.co/mwH95Eijqx pic.twitter.com/0GNiB224o6 — Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) June 6, 2017

According to Public Radio International, hundreds of Manchester residents have chosen the bee tattoo to express their support for the victims and city in general.

"They were queueing outside of our shop, down the street," said one Manchester tattoo artist, after the attack. He donated profits from the bee tat to victims.

"Our family, swarming with respect"



Manchester Tattoo Appeal has raised just over £65,000 pic.twitter.com/2bvuYsZXGl — BBC Radio Manchester (@BBCRadioManc) May 30, 2017

According to The Sun, tattoo artists joined Ariana Grande and her team after her relief concert in Manchester to provide the ink.

We'll have to wait for her to share photos of her own bee tattoo, but for now, you can check out the art on some of her dancers, here. Meanwhile, Grande's been busy sharing touching photos from the benefit event and her time in Manchester.

