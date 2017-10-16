Ariana Grande's 2014 album My Everything is going viral... for the album art.
The exploration started thanks to a tweet from Jesse McLaren, who noticed that Grande is quite precariously balanced on a stool on her album cover. "I've done the research and there's no way her ass is sitting on that stool," McLaren wrote.
Once the tweet took off, others started to weigh in on the optical illusion. Some even curled themselves onto stools to test McLaren's theory.
Finally, Twitter got Ariana Grande's attention. She acknowledged the fans but, in true celebrity mystery fashion, refused to give an answer. "next week on mythbusters," she wrote.