Ariana Grande's 2014 album My Everything is going viral... for the album art.

The exploration started thanks to a tweet from Jesse McLaren, who noticed that Grande is quite precariously balanced on a stool on her album cover. "I've done the research and there's no way her ass is sitting on that stool," McLaren wrote.

I've done the research and there's no way her ass is sitting on that stool. pic.twitter.com/AIGNpcJn6G — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2017

We're on Twitter so I'm gonna give this a shot. @ArianaGrande did you actually balance on a stool like this or is it Photoshop? https://t.co/BSHCvaeRs3 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2017

Once the tweet took off, others started to weigh in on the optical illusion. Some even curled themselves onto stools to test McLaren's theory.

Just how did miss grande manage to sit on that stool?? @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/8Ht9S8TQLO — Music Industry News (@PopIndustryNews) October 16, 2017

Twitter: How is Ariana Grande balancing herself on a stool on the My Everything cover? — Inside The Studio (@insidethestudio) October 16, 2017

ariana is almost to relevant. she's going viral for literally sitting on a stool, lmao. — ً (@explicitlyag) October 16, 2017

Ariana Grande sitting on the stool for the “My Everything” cover is the modern day equivalent of Jesus walking on water — Jon (@prasejeebus) October 16, 2017

Did you forget she’s like 2 inches wide... I’m pretty sure she can fit in the stool — Lia J Wallace (@Itsliaj) October 17, 2017

Finally, Twitter got Ariana Grande's attention. She acknowledged the fans but, in true celebrity mystery fashion, refused to give an answer. "next week on mythbusters," she wrote.

next week on mythbusters https://t.co/1tgyXtfyC6 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 16, 2017

