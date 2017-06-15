Advertising

Ariel Winter is showing off something new on social media – the matching tattoos she and boyfriend Levi Meaden got together, which have special meanings.

Ariel is adding to her collection of ink, which until these new tattoos included a spade on her wrist, tiger on her back, roman numeral inside her elbow, a Greek phrase on her hip, and her nieces and nephews’ initials on her ribcage.

Now she can add a snake and some other meaningful tats to her list. Ariel shared the latest ink on Snapchat, including a snake slithering down her forearm.

Ariel Winter snake tattoo meaning
Ariel Winter Snapchat

She also shared a pic of an unknown tattoo being inked on her ribcage. As for the matching tattoos, Ariel and Levi opted for a couple that go on their fingers, with one complementing the other. They got two halves of a heart that, when lined up, form a complete heart (aw!)...

Ariel Winter Levi Meaden heart tattoos
Ariel Winter Snapchat
Also, Ariel got cheese and Levi got a peanut butter jar inked on their fingers, which she captioned “Peanut butter and cheese with my love.”

Ariel Winter Levi Meaden matching tattoos meaning
Ariel Winter Snapchat

Ariel told Entertainment Tonight in 2016: "I love getting tattoos. I think it's a super fun way of expressing yourself. I only get tattoos that are really meaningful to me and I love it.”

