Advertising

Ariel Winter is showing off something new on social media – the matching tattoos she and boyfriend Levi Meaden got together, which have special meanings.

Ariel is adding to her collection of ink, which until these new tattoos included a spade on her wrist, tiger on her back, roman numeral inside her elbow, a Greek phrase on her hip, and her nieces and nephews’ initials on her ribcage.

Tattoo ideas? — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 14, 2017

Now she can add a snake and some other meaningful tats to her list. Ariel shared the latest ink on Snapchat, including a snake slithering down her forearm.

Advertising

Ariel Winter Snapchat

She also shared a pic of an unknown tattoo being inked on her ribcage. As for the matching tattoos, Ariel and Levi opted for a couple that go on their fingers, with one complementing the other. They got two halves of a heart that, when lined up, form a complete heart (aw!)...

Ariel Winter Snapchat

Advertising

Also, Ariel got cheese and Levi got a peanut butter jar inked on their fingers, which she captioned “Peanut butter and cheese with my love.”

Ariel Winter Snapchat

Ariel told Entertainment Tonight in 2016: "I love getting tattoos. I think it's a super fun way of expressing yourself. I only get tattoos that are really meaningful to me and I love it.”

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.