Advertising

Ariel Winter is showing off some major skin and a message: she got a new tattoo on her butt and shared the stripped down pants-free pic on Snapchat.

Taking to Snapchat on Sunday night, Ariel flashed the fresh ink on her hip/butt, with a message reading: "Love risks everything and asks for nothing.

Ariel Winter Snapchat

Ariel’s boyfriend, Levi Meaden, was by her side when she got her latest tattoo and with a message like that, you have to believe the meaning is all about her relationship with Levi.

Advertising

She later took to Instagram to share only the cutest pic of herself with Levi planting a smooch on her cheek.

PB&C always 💘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Ariel and Levi recently got matchy-matchy tattoos, including the ever puzzling peanut butter jar and piece of cheese.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.