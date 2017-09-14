Advertising

Ariel Winter, Modern Family star and Instagram SUPERstar, gave a powerful, candid interview in The Hollywood Reporter that touched on her abusive relationship with her mother and eventual emancipation from her custody.

At only 19 years old, Winter has been through a lot, and in the spotlight.

Winter explained that she started acting at four years old, at the insistence of her mother, Crystal Workman, pushing her and trying to live vicariously through her career.

The "stage mom" antics only got worse, and things got so bad that at 14, Winter was placed by the courts into her adult sister's custody. According to court documents, allegations against her mom included both physical ("slapping, hitting, punching") and emotional abuse.

Her mom went on to attack her in Dr. Phil interviews and in the tabloids.

The Hollywood Reporter explained of her childhood:

She wasn't allowed to make friends with girls, she says, "because females are competition — that's how some people see it." Pressure to land jobs was intense. "You don't get to mess up when you have somebody around you who is constantly watching." Food was "very, very restricted" from the time she began acting, and her education was neglected. "I had a few tutors, and they were amazing," Winter notes, and occasional school education helped (she attended half of kindergarten and half of second grade), but she felt at sea.

From age 7, Winter's mom dressed her up in a sexualized version, dressed in "the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen. People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes."

After a difficult chapter, Winter is thriving. She is seeing a therapist, and starting college at UCLA. Winter was accepted to Yale and Princeton in addition to UCLA, but is staying in Los Angeles to film at least two more seasons of Modern Family.

"The reason I'm going to college is because I do want knowledge in another field. College isn't the college experience for me. I'm not going to be in a sorority, I'm not going to network, I'm not even really going to make my lifelong friends. I've had the career experience. I've had the experience of taking care of myself. I'm going to college because I genuinely want to learn," she said.

She hopes to study politics, the law, and social justice, and "one day start a charity for abused children and adults and one to help those with mental illness, including veterans."

While Winter suffered so much, she says she "wouldn't trade it":

Even though I wish I had a better childhood, I wouldn't trade it, because it made me who I am today. I still respect the people that hurt me.

