Modern Family star Ariel Winter is firing back at a tabloid for the latest rumor about the actress and her boyfriend.

Ariel took to Instagram to set the record straight on a report that said she gives her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, an allowance.

Yeah, sounds pretty ridiculous, right?

When your bf gets you matching jackets with your nicknames on them because you were having a sad day > A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 30, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Ariel posted a screenshot of her rant about the report, writing: “Star Magazine is OBVIOUSLY a non reputable source and a trash magazine, but seriously, how dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about? I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person. I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered."

She continued: "He BUYS his own stuff whether it's for me or himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life. I HATE fake news, but I guess that's what our world has come to. Get your shit straight. I don't support anyone, and I don't need anyone to support me."

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

She also noted: "He's got a full career (including something huge that's new) and works hard for it. He's not just someone's boyfriend. So if you don't know us, don't comment. Xoxo."

Ariel has come under fire in the past, when she was criticized for dating someone 10 years older than her.

Ariel’s fans totally have her back on this one, with one commenting: “luckily most of us are very aware tons of that crap in magazines is exactly that. Your [sic] killin it in life, haters will be haters!”

Another wrote: “Why do people let you refuse to live your life in peace as you deserve? I'm sorry baby girl you really shouldn't have to deal with this. You deserve MUCH better.”

Family by @ryanunderfire for @sterlingbeau's 22nd 😻 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

