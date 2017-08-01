Advertising

Ariel Winter has posted her fair share of butt pics on Instagram, but have you wondered who the person behind the booty shots is?

🍕🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

That’s right, Ariel has to get a little help to get those perfect posterior photos...and she’s finally revealing her little secret.

Before&After🍑 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Ariel posted more pics of her backside (and front, too!) in a revealing black bikini, but in one shot she explained how she manages to nab the perfect angle. She has a friend who crouches down on her hands and knees to snap the pic.

Advertising

You have to agree her friend has got some seriously good booty photo taking skills, because Ariel shows off her assets perfectly.

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.