Advertising

Ariel Winter has been heavily criticized for her fashion choices, getting plenty of heat for choosing revealing bikinis and sexy dresses over more modest options.

Ariel is just doing Ariel, though the body shamers, prying paparazzi, and even her mother are taking every opportunity to slam the Modern Family actress.

Turns out, Ariel found the perfect way to tell all the haters to eff off. Posting a pic snapped by paparazzi while she was out at the supermarket with boyfriend Levi Meaden, Ariel noted in the Instagram caption:

"Y'all I NEVER post pap pics but I just got sent this and I'm posting it because Levi's SOOO pissed and his face is SOOOO good"

Advertising

She added, "it's fucking Ralphs! What headline are you getting with this????? Over and over! 'Ariel in SLUTTY SHORTS & live in lover Levi' like ok can we just live and not be followed? Take pics on red carpets where we sign up for that not when we're just trying to grocery shop for fucks sake."

Advertising

Her fans are clearly in her corner, with responses such as: “So true!!” and “You are always beautiful!!! Don't let the haters bother you. You are living your life and that's the only thing that matters! Ignore the negative.”

This person nailed it, writing: “@arielwinter you're right it is unfair. You've been blessed with a gift that you share with the world, that shouldn't mean it's ok for paps to follow your every move and post your life on the internet.”

Another fan agreed, saying: “Honestly I'd love to be able to read way more articles that are about her and the good things she does for body positivity and confidence and all those things instead of a 3 page article on what she wore today.”

Advertising

Another person commented: “There is such a bizarre standard now that the public has the right to know every detail of celebs lives. I can't imagine the pressure. It's crazy. You're a person first. @arielwinter”

Ariel's mother, Chrystal Workman, recently commented: "She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly...I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it's not necessary."

The Modern Family star fired back a response on Twitter, slamming her mom, saying, "What's sad is that you lie consistently." Yikes.

Advertising

What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. 🚫Toxic. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 7, 2017

Ariel also posted this powerful image about judging others, captioning the Instagram post with the hashtag "#yourbodyisYOURS."

#yourbodyisYOURS A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.