Advertising

Ariel Winter found a powerful way to get her message about slut shaming: by posting a powerful image on her Instagram.

With a caption reading #yourbodyisYOURS, Ariel posted this image, illustrating various skirt lengths and the typical associated responses, with longer lengths indicating “prude” and “old fashioned,” above the knee earning a “flirty” label, and shorter lengths labeled “slut” and “whore.”

#yourbodyisYOURS A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Those body shaming labels are crossed out and instead replaced with this message: “Someone that can do what the fuck ever they want with their body because skirt length does not correlate to how sexually available that person is regardless of how society teaches that we should be ashamed of our bodies.”

Advertising

Preach.

Some praised Ariel for the image, including comments such as: "Thank you for standing up for yourself and your body. never be ashamed of who you are" and "much love and respect for you. thank you for always saying what needs to be said."

Others, however, called it “dumb,” “stupid,” and “idiotic.”

Another commenter pointed out: "I think this misses the point of the original piece. That's literally what it's saying. It's challenging the stereotypes that society places on women based on the way they're dressed."

Advertising

Ariel also posted a pic of her and boyfriend Levi Meaden kissing at a charity gala for the LA Dodgers. Ariel, who wore a shimmering black and gold strapless mini to the event, wrote: "Thanks for having us @dodgers! Amazing night! #BlueDiamondGala.”

Thanks for having us @dodgers! Amazing night! 💙 #BlueDiamondGala A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.