Ariel Winter is ready for summer, if her latest Instagram pics are any indication. The Modern Family actress has found the perfect pool toy to celebrate the summer season – a slice of pizza!

In Ariel’s Instagram photo series, she poses in a teeny blue thong bikini atop the massive floatie, showing some skin in the butt baring suit.

🍕🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

The actress hasn’t received the typical level of criticism for her bikini pics (nothing like that sultry Memorial Day photo, anyway), but Ariel has figured out how to ignore the trolls anyway.

She recently told Refinery 29: "I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did.”

Her solution? Ignore the haters and be happy for herself, as she explained: "I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I'll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am."

As for that pizza floatie? You can buy one for your next pool party at Amazon.com.

