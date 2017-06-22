Advertising

On Wednesday, the pretty much never reliable tabloid, Star Magazine, ran a piece (which seems to have been pulled from their site) claiming that 19-year-old Modern Family actor Ariel Winter pays her boyfriend Levi Meaden an allowance. Winter responded by posting an angry rant on Twitter (and the same one on Instagram), reading, in part, "I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person. I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered."

Star asserted that Winter is the "breadwinner" of the pair, and that "Meaden earns a wage to cook, clean and perform other household chores for his girlfriend."

However, Star's story was quickly refuted by Gossip Cop, a site devoted to debunking trash tabloid stories just like this one. They ran a headline reading, "Ariel Winter Does NOT Pay Boyfriend Levi Meaden To Take Care Of Her, Despite Report," and called Star a "repeatedly discredited tabloid."

Winter also posted a tweet that read simply, "lol-ing at you Star Magazine," which is what most people do when they see anything published by Star.

So, no, Star's gossipy story, with a shady "source," is totally not true. There's a perfect example of "fake news." Donald Trump probably won't be complaining about this one, though.

