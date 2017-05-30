Advertising

It seems that wherever Ariel Winter goes, internet outrage follows her. Whether they're comments about her breasts or her "inappropriate" clothing, the Modern Family star is used to getting criticized. That's why it probably didn't come as a surprise that people were mad about these photos she posted on Memorial Day.

Winter posted a series of photos of her in a bikini to her Instagram on Monday, presumably from her Memorial Day celebrations. She captioned the photos "Happy #MemorialDay."

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Winter's photos sent off a storm of fury in the comments. Many people were criticizing her for posting photos of herself in a bikini on a day when we're supposed to be honoring people who lost their lives serving in the military.

It should be noted that Winter's bikini photos weren't her only Memorial Day-themed post. She did almost immediately follow up her beach pics with a post honoring the men and women who have given their lives for this country.

Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom. We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you. A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

"Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom," she wrote. "We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you."

It seems like some people didn't notice the follow-up post, though. The angry comments kept coming in.

Other comments even went so far as to point out Winter's "razor bumps" or allude to her "pubes." (Come on, guys.)

We get where the angry commenters on Winter's bikini photos were coming from, but Winter did also post about honoring the troops, so maybe shaming her isn't totally necessary? Maybe?

What do you think? Do the beach photos warrant the outrage?

