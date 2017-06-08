Advertising

Ariel Winter can’t catch a break about her clothing choices or sexy Instagram pics – not even from her own mom.

Though Ariel and her mother are estranged, her mom, Chrisoula "Chrystal" Workman, still weighed in on the debate about whether Ariel’s clothing is too revealing.

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

If you’re unfamiliar with the circumstances surrounding Ariel and her mom, they no longer have a relationship after Ariel was removed from her mom’s home after abuse allegations when she was 14. Her sister, Shanelle Gray became her guardian and Ariel was officially emancipated when she was 17. She has since reconnected with her dad, Glenn Workman, who is divorced from Chrystal.

Advertising

Chrystal told In Touch: “She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary.”

She added: “Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

http://www.refinery29.com/amp/2017/05/156417/ariel-winter-body-confidence-interview 😻 thank you so much @refinery29 😻 #beach #bodypositive A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 31, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Ariel had the perfect response to her mom, taking to Twitter to fire this off: “What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. Toxic.”

Advertising

What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. 🚫Toxic. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 7, 2017

Ariel recently slammed paparazzi and body shamers in this amazing Instagram post.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.