Modern Family star Ariel Winter just keeps living her best life. Over the weekend, the 19-year-old actress dropped trouser to show us her newest tattoo: a romantic quote inked on the side of her bum.

Winter, never one to shy away from potential internet controversy, shared a not totally safe-for-work pantsless photo of her new tattoo on Snapchat:

"Love risks everything and asks for nothing," reads the tattoo. The quote is from Rumi—the Persian poet, not Beyoncé's newborn daughter. Although given Beyoncé's level of excellence, we wouldn't be that surprised if her month-old twins were spouting deep quotes already.

ANYWAY, Ariel Winter loves some partially hidden body modification with personal significance. A little over a year ago, she inked her nieces' and nephew's initials on her ribcage:

My second and most special tattoo, the initials of five of the most important beings in my life: my nieces and nephew. Their initials are on my ribcage, on the side where my heart is. They are my inspiration, and my reason for living. Love these babies more than anything and proud to have their initials forever on my body. Dakota Patrice Workman Skylar Athena Gray Parker Eleni Gray Demetra Eleni Workman Asher Ruben Gray A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 13, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT

She also shares at least two relationship tattoos with her boyfriend Levi Meaden: matching half-heart tattoos on their hands, and they got "peanut-butter and cheese" inked on their fingers last month. Because, uhh, whatever you're in to, I guess.

What do you think of her latest ink?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.