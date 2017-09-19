Advertising

Ariel Winter constantly finds herself on the receiving end of unwarranted hate, simply for wearing her life while wearing clothing. Newsflash: the clothing she puts on her body is up to her, and if her haters have any opinions on her fashion choices, they can kindly excuse themselves.

Winter has shut down her haters on many occasions in the past, but her most recent rant should hopefully shut them up for the rest of time. The Modern Family actress shared a note on both Twitter and Instagram explaining her frustrations with her critics.

"Something I wish people would realize … I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap’d everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday," she began the post. She continued by explaining the very complex reasons behind her clothing choices.

I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect. I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look ‘appropriate or fashionable.’ Also, screw always having to look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that.

Winter also addressed comments attacking her for accusing her mother of sexualizing her at a young age. She and her mother are now estranged.

I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn't an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18, you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you're told regardless of what is good for you. I'm an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity.

She then went on to explain how she has extreme respect for herself, contrary to what her haters might think.

I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent, and I AM intelligent. We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just "dumb sluts."

Ariel Winter's final message to those who may find themselves in a similar situation: "Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE." Excuse me, I have to go repeat that last line to myself in the mirror 100 times in a row.

#rant A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

