Hey, everyone. Can we just let Ariel Winter LIVE, please?

Now that Winter is 19, she is just doing that same thing most other teens are doing— wearing more risqué outfits, posting pics all over the internet, and generally having a good time...until assholes have to go and ruin things for her. And that is exactly what happened this weekend.

Over Labor Day, paparazzi snapped this picture of Ariel Winter in a crop top, cut-off shorts, and cowboy boots, and people went ballistic because—gasp! Winter's buttcheeks were showing.

But she has a totally reasonable explanation as to why those shorts appeared to be so tiny, and anyone who has ever wore high-waisted shorts will totally understand:

I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts...my ass just eats them up and then I don't notice...awkward af — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 5, 2017

See? Her butt is just hungry, y'all.

It seems like no matter what Ariel Winter does, creepy internet trolls come out of the woodwork to shame the actress for not remaining the innocent and pure 11-year-old girl she was when Modern Family first aired.

And sure, Winter loves to show some skin...

First #stampede with the lovely Meaden family 💖 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Y'all there are stingrays in the water😯 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

...But what she does with her bum is really none of your beeswax.

