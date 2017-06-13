Advertising

Ariel Winter took to Twitter to ask a question that got plenty of attention from fans: she wondered just how painful a nipple piercing is.

So does this mean Ariel is planning on getting a new piercing? Hmm.

The Modern Family actress tweeted: "Can u be put to sleep to get a nipple piercing? And feel no pain? Asking for a friend..."

Can u be put to sleep to get a nipple piercing? And feel no pain? Asking for a friend..............👹 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 12, 2017

You know that got people talking!

There were obviously plenty of critics, but a fair amount of helpful responses, too, such as this option:

Ask a Dr. about a local anesthetic with numbs a specific area so that you don't feel any pain. — Pierre (@papslesterhans1) June 13, 2017

One person just didn't think nipple piercing was worth it, however:

For what it's worth, it's not worth it. — ♥ hudson hutch® (@HutchART) June 13, 2017

Ariel continues to come under fire for her sexy fashion choices and one Twitter user noted that the actress lacks maturity:

It's like, you enjoy the critical comments you get. This action AGAIN, displays where your maturity level is. — Danny Games (@Danjuko) June 12, 2017

Ariel had breast reduction surgery in 2015, reducing her chest size from 32F to a 34D. She told Glamour at the time, "It's amazing to finally feel right. This is how I was supposed to be."

