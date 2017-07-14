Advertising

Ariel Winter took to Twitter to shut down all the people criticizing her latest fashion choice – shorts. To put it simply, it’s hot out and shorts are the go-to clothing option when the temperatures are soaring.

Squad💰 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

That fact doesn’t stop people from calling Ariel out for her choices, however, but she swiftly shut it all down with a Twitter rant that perfectly sums up the whole matter.

Ariel kicked it off by noting: "Small rant," before laying it all out there.

She wrote: "Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I’m 'squeezing' into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts."

She continued: "It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes."

You can read her full rant below, which she says, in part: "I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl."

This, of course, isn't the first time that Ariel has had to defend her choices, as she ranted previously about the critics.

Coachella '17 feat. Bacon Llama & Cher #fbf #tb A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

