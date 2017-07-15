Advertising

Haven't we all learned by now that Ariel Winter is going to wear whatever she wants to wear?

Winter found herself once again defending her choice of attire after she posted a photo of her "squad" to Instagram, in which she was wearing a lingerie-style top and shorts.

After some less-than-positive comments about her outfit, Winter posted a long-winded rant defending both herself and young women everywhere to Twitter on Thursday night.

"Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I'm 'squeezing' into them or the idea that it's not okay for me to wear shorts. IT'S SUMMER. Get over it," Winter wrote.

"It's hot, I'm obviously going to wear minimal clothes," she continued. "I'm not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone. I'm not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I'm a normal girl. And I'm not 'squeezing' into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I'm doing is just fine."

"Please leave young women alone," Winter concluded. "We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!!”

To sum up: Ariel will continue to do what she wants. Sorry, Instagram commenters.

