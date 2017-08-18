Advertising

Celebrities face a lot of tabloid rumors about their lives, with some striking back at the ridiculous claims and other remaining silent. Ariel Winter took to Twitter to roast the latest gossip about her.

Star magazine reported that Ariel is "desperate" to marry her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

Well...not so much.

Star magazine tweeted: "Is Ariel Winter Desperate For Boyfriend Levi Meaden To Propose? @ArielWinter1"

Is Ariel Winter Desperate For Boyfriend Levi Meaden To Propose? @ArielWinter1 pic.twitter.com/dKgshxHEsu — Star Magazine (@Star_News) August 17, 2017



Ariel fired back with this hilarious comeback, tweeting: "Yes and I'm already pregnant to seal the deal. I WILL HAVE HIM!!!!! MUAHAHAHA!"

Yes and I'm already pregnant to seal the deal. I WILL HAVE HIM!!!!! MUAHAHAHA! https://t.co/aPDHJp85BU — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) August 17, 2017

While some fans were loving the way Ariel handled it, others must have been a bit confused, because she later tweeted: "For anyone thinking my last tweet was real...it was SARCASM Y'ALL."

Wait is this real? Are u pregnant? — Nice Guy (@weaponx7785) August 17, 2017



For anyone thinking my last tweet was real...it was SARCASM Y'ALL. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) August 17, 2017

