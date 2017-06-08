Advertising

Ariel Winter's estranged mother came out of the woodwork to tell In Touch that she doesn't approve of her daughter's scantily-clad photos on Instagram, and the Modern Family star is fuming.

Back in 2015, Winter famously emancipated herself from her mother, Chrystal Workman, citing physical and emotional abuse. She also claimed that her mother tried to sexualize her at a young age, deprived her of food, and bullied her about her weight. Workman denies the allegations.

That same year, Winter underwent a surgery to reduce her breasts from an F to a D cup, and started exploring her new found independence in the form of posting more photos on social media that some might deem "provocative."

Coachella 🎶🎶 (follow me on Snapchat winter.ariel) A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 22, 2016 at 3:03pm PDT

Workman, who is no longer in Ariel's life, told In Touch:

She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old actress clapped back at her mother with this gloriously angry subtweet:

What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. 🚫Toxic. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 7, 2017

But Ariel Winter is an old pro when it comes to dealing with haters and slut-shamers. She has been regularly combating trolls for a few years now, and just last month posted this Instagram in response to the criticism she received for wearing a revealing dress to an Academy Television event:

😘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Yep, looks like Winter is going to continue to show off what her mama gave her, even if her mama doesn't approve.

Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky 💘 Also... those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!!😵 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 24, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Keep doin' you, Ariel.

