Here's why Armie Hammer decided in a rage to quit Twitter.

It's a good month for Armie Hammer. His film Call Me By Your Name is already winning awards, he's been short-listed for an Oscar nod, and endless reviews are loving the movie. But among all that good news, one piece of criticism apparently struck a chord.

As Lainey Gossip reports, Hammer reacted poorly to an article called "Ten Long Years Of Trying To Make Armie Hammer Happen." The article didn't criticize Hammer so much as call out the Hollywood system that keeps giving chances to attractive, cis, straight white men. But for Hammer, the implication that his success is less than deserved clearly struck a chord.

In a now-deleted tweet, he reportedly wrote to the article's author "Your chronology is spot on but your perspective is bitter AF. Maybe I'm just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything but what he loves to do...?"

Shortly after, he quit the site; a search for him on Twitter turns up only fan accounts and defenders.

Don't worry, he remains on Instagram -- where he's fond of liking photos of bondaged up females.