Back in 2015, Lane Bryant launched the #ImNoAngel campaign as a response to the unrealistic body standards put forth by the Victoria's Secret angel campaigns. The #ImNoAngel hashtag encourages women of all body types to embrace their curves and show off for the camera (if they feel comfortable), and places the emphasis on how you feel instead of arbitrary beauty standards.
On Tuesday, Ashley Graham kicked off the #ImNoAngel hashtag for the third year, and encouraged other celebrities to share their stories of body positivity.
She tagged Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brookes aka Taystee in her original post, and luckily for us, Brookes obliged!
Women on the hashtag have been generous with their stories, and the internet is a better place for it.
It's refreshing to see this many women being candid about their relationships with their bodies, and the unrealistic pressures society dictates.
The hashtag is chock full of women killing it.
Can we get an online store full of the outfits from the #ImNoAngel hashtag?!
It's always great to see Instagram used for candid dialogue.
This is truly a scroll through body positive heaven.
These outfits, though.
GOOD MORNING.
Finally, something positive on the internet.