Back in 2015, Lane Bryant launched the #ImNoAngel campaign as a response to the unrealistic body standards put forth by the Victoria's Secret angel campaigns. The #ImNoAngel hashtag encourages women of all body types to embrace their curves and show off for the camera (if they feel comfortable), and places the emphasis on how you feel instead of arbitrary beauty standards.

On Tuesday, Ashley Graham kicked off the #ImNoAngel hashtag for the third year, and encouraged other celebrities to share their stories of body positivity.

She tagged Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brookes aka Taystee in her original post, and luckily for us, Brookes obliged!

Women on the hashtag have been generous with their stories, and the internet is a better place for it.

The hardest part of my body for me to accept is my back. I've learned to love and accept my belly, my big ole hips, and the bridge on my nose. I've moved past being concerned about stretch marks or cellulite. But my back fat remains an insecurity for me. It has deterred me from buying so many cute dresses and bathing suits. It has been one of my most photoshopped parts of my body when I shoot with brands. To this day, it has still stopped me from feeling fully confident with my body. And although I know these insecurities come from a ridiculous beauty standard that's set in place to convince ppl to buy shit to make themselves feel better/prettier/more valuable in this world...I still don't always feel 100% content with my body. And that's pretty normal because self love is a journey and ppl are emotional and it's gonna be okay because deep down I know that love is ultimately stronger than hate (ugh, cheesy but true!) or body politics or mean ppl who try to capitalize off insecurities. I'm rambling, so here's a pic where I think my back looks sexy as hell and I'm here for all of it. Love y'all! ✨#VisiblyPlusSize | Jeans: @lanebryant #thenewskinny #imnoangel

A post shared by A L E X L A R O S A (@missalexlarosa) on

It's refreshing to see this many women being candid about their relationships with their bodies, and the unrealistic pressures society dictates.

One of the hardest things I used to struggle with is comparing myself to other women. Worrying about all the places that jiggle and the marks on my body from changes over the years. There’s days where I still struggle with self confidence to feel good about myself. I realised I have cellulite, stretch marks, jiggly bits just like nearly every other woman in the world has. Ive learnt to tell myself ‘I’m Enough and to love myself just as I am’ Everyday I stand in front of the mirror and look at myself and tell myself all the things I love about myself so that my mind doesn’t take over and bully my body. It doesn’t matter what race, what religion, what size we are. We are all beautiful and unique. We all have a story and never know what someone has been through or is going through. Self love has kept me sane! ❤️

A post shared by Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) on

The hashtag is chock full of women killing it.

🆗🤗 #ImNoAngel

A post shared by Sarah-Hanem Ahmed (@sarahhanem) on

Can we get an online store full of the outfits from the #ImNoAngel hashtag?!

had to show off this velvet bralette {def. go up a size in this one} // sorry mom #imnoangel

A post shared by B (@brittanipaige) on

It's always great to see Instagram used for candid dialogue.

This is truly a scroll through body positive heaven.

These outfits, though.

GOOD MORNING.

Finally, something positive on the internet.

