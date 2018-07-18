Ashley Graham claps back at troll who said she looks pregnant in bikini video.

Model Ashley Graham has no time for trolls.
On Tuesday, the body activist uploaded this video of herself dancing around in a bikini on vacation (like ya do):
Sunglasses, a bathing suit, that butterfly filter...looks like a good time! I'm not jealous at all sitting here in a freezing cold office at my desk!!!
*Cries into keyboard*
Anyway, of course there had to be some asshole commenter who decided to yuck Ashley's yum, because no woman should be allowed to enjoy themselves online without being criticized!
An Instagram user commented on the video and said, "Good Morning...Ashley!!!!$ Looking good.... Baby Bump!.... :)))))"
Yeah, Ashley is just not pregnant, but the model did deliver the perfect response:
"That's just called fat."
Get em, girl.
Sure, maybe the commenter was confused and didn't know Ashley was not pregnant, but:
1) Never assume a woman is pregnant
2) If you suspect a wildly famous person might be pregnant, just Google it first.
In the past, Graham has spoken openly about how people online have simultaneously critiqued her for being "too fat" and "too thin."
"EVERY TIME after I post a workout video I get comments like 'you'll never be skinny, so stop trying,' 'don't work out too hard, you'll get skinny,' 'you need your fat to be a model,' and 'why would you want to lose what made you famous?'" she wrote on Instagram. "For the record — I work out to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of 'em, stay flexible and strong, have more energy. I don't work out to lose weight or my curves, because I love the skin I'm in."