Ashley Graham claps back at troll who said she looks pregnant in bikini video.

Model Ashley Graham has no time for trolls.

On Tuesday, the body activist uploaded this video of herself dancing around in a bikini on vacation (like ya do):

Sunglasses, a bathing suit, that butterfly filter...looks like a good time! I'm not jealous at all sitting here in a freezing cold office at my desk!!!

*Cries into keyboard*

Anyway, of course there had to be some asshole commenter who decided to yuck Ashley's yum, because no woman should be allowed to enjoy themselves online without being criticized!

An Instagram user commented on the video and said, "Good Morning...Ashley!!!!$ Looking good.... Baby Bump!.... :)))))"

Yeah, Ashley is just not pregnant, but the model did deliver the perfect response:

"That's just called fat."

Tell em, @ashleygraham. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

Get em, girl.