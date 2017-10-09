Advertising

Ashley Graham is a successful model, constantly touring the globe to pose for various fabulous fashion campaigns. Therefore, she doesn't have time for anyone's body-shaming bullshit. However, she repeatedly finds herself having to find ways to make time in her busy schedule, so she can shut down the body-shamers who weasel their way into the comments sections of her Instagram posts.

Sunday night, Graham posted two graphics on Instagram, each one bearing an important message. In the first image, the body-positive role model shares a few examples of the types of comments she gets when she shares workout videos (which she did earlier that day) to Instagram: "You'll never be skinny, so stop trying," "Don't workout too hard, you'll get skinny," and "You still need your fat to be a model," "Why would you want to lose what made you famous."

In the next image, Graham clarifies that she doesn't work out to lose weight or get rid of her curves–she loves her body. She says she works out to, "stay healthy," "feel good," "get rid of jet lag," "clear my head," "show big girls we can move like the rest of 'em," "stay flexible and strong," and "have more energy."

Is it just us, or is it freaking awesome that Graham uses her platform to educate and inspire?

Tons of fans commented messages of support on Graham's post, lauding her for being such an inspiration. (A few not-so-nice comments made it onto this post, as well. Seriously, do these trolls have no souls???)

Next time a troll tries to mess with Ashley Graham, well... they'd better not.

